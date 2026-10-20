HC orders constitution of Medical Board in late-stage pregnancy termination

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 19: Failing to discharge statutory duty and responsibility under the medical termination of pregnancy law which has compelled the aggrieved patient to approach the court, the High Court has expressed its serious concern on the part of medical faculty working in Medical College Srinagar and district hospitals.

Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani has taken serious note for this kind of negligence on the part of registered medical practitioners, particularly doctors working in medical college-associated and district hospitals, failing to discharge their statutory responsibilities under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

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The court in this regard has directed Lalla Ded Hospital authorities to constitute a competent Medical Board and take immediate action on the request for medical termination of a pregnancy after serious foetal abnormalities were detected at nearly 32 weeks of gestation.

The direction has been passed in a plea filed by a legally wedded couple seeking constitution of a Medical Board for examination of the woman and evaluation of the foetal abnormalities.

The court has been apprised that scans conducted at 12 weeks and six days on May 8 and 21 weeks and four days on July 26 had not shown any gross congenital anomaly. However, an ultrasound conducted on September 24, when the pregnancy had reached 31 weeks and six days, detected polyhydramnios, a large cystic structure in the foetal lumbar spine, mild ventriculomegaly and findings suggestive of Arnold-Chiari Type-II malformation.

The medical records placed before the court showed that the prognosis regarding morbidity and mortality had been explained to the parents and that the mode and timing of termination was to be decided in consultation with the obstetrician. However, owing to the advanced gestational age, the couple approached the High Court.

The court after hearing the Government counsel observed that Section 3(2-B) of the MTP Act provides that the statutory gestational limits do not apply where termination is necessitated by substantial foetal abnormalities diagnosed by a Medical Board.

The court as such directed the Superintendent of Lalla Ded Hospital to constitute a competent Medical Board and take immediate consequential action based on its opinion regarding early medical termination through an approved medical procedure.

"If the termination is undertaken on the advice of the Medical Board and the baby is born alive, immediate neonatal ICU treatment should be provided within the hospital after all requisite medical formalities, including the necessary consent, be completed", the court further directed.

The court stressed that where the statutory provisions are clear, Medical Boards constituted under the MTP Act should not unnecessarily avoid attending to emergent cases.