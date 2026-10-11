HC makes AIBE qualification mandatory for lawyers enrolled from 2009-10 onwards

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: In a significant development for the legal fraternity of Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the High Court has issued a notification implementing the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) requirements for advocates enrolled with the Bar Council of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The notification follows the approval granted by the Full Court in its meeting held on October 8, 2026, on the recommendations of the High Court's Rules Committee, which considered the matter on August 19, 2026.

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Under the new directions, law graduates who completed their professional law degrees from the academic year 2009-2010 onwards and have been enrolled as advocates with the Bar Council of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh must qualify the All India Bar Examination if they have not already passed it.

The notification makes it clear that fresh law graduates and advocates enrolled on a provisional basis will be granted an absolute certificate of enrolment only after qualifying the AIBE and producing the Certificate of Practice (COP) issued by the Bar Council of India. The notification specifies a period of two years in this regard.

The move seeks to implement Rules 9, 10 and 11 of Chapter III, Part VI of the Bar Council of India Rules, which govern the All India Bar Examination and the issuance of Certificates of Practice.

In another important direction, advocates enrolled with the Bar Council of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh after July 1, 2010, who have already qualified the AIBE, have been directed to submit copies of their Certificates of Practice to the High Court Registry.

The deadline for submitting the COP is one month from the date of issuance of the notification.

This direction is particularly important for advocates who have cleared the examination but are yet to submit documentary proof of their Certificate of Practice to the Registry.