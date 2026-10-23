HC Main Wing to close in Srinagar on Oct 31, reopen in Jammu on Nov 2

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 22: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered the shifting of its Main Wing and several important administrative offices from Srinagar to Jammu in connection with the Annual Darbar Move for the winter season 2026-27.

According to order issued by Registrar General M K Sharma, the Main Wing of the High Court, along with other designated offices, will close at Srinagar on October 31, 2026 (Saturday), after office hours and reopen at Jammu on November 2, 2026 (Monday), in the forenoon.

Advertisement

The offices covered under the order include the office of the Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice, Registrar Vigilance, Director of the J&K Judicial Academy, Registrar Rules, Registrar Computer (IT) and Central Project Coordinator (CPC), e-Courts.

The order further provides that employees moving from Srinagar to Jammu in connection with the annual Darbar Move shall be entitled to Special Move Travelling Allowance (T.A.) at a uniform rate of Rs 25,000.

However, the Registrar General has made it clear that employees who do not move will not be entitled to the Special Move T.A. of Rs 25,000.