HC lays down guidelines for trial courts, Magistrates

Granting bail in heinous cases

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 13: High Court laid down guidelines for trial courts and Magistrates to consider when deciding bail applications in heinous crime cases.

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Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani, while denying bail to an accused in a murder case, observed that there is no single rule or "golden litmus test" for deciding a bail application. However, courts must keep certain principles in mind and exercise their discretion with care.

The HC said courts should consider the nature and circumstances of the case, the risk of witnesses being tampered with, the possibility that an investigation could be hampered, and the risk that the judicial process could be impeded or subverted.

The court also said a person's liberty must be balanced against the wider interests of society and the State. "Judges must weigh the circumstances of each case", it said, adding that bail for offences punishable by death or life imprisonment is an exception rather than the rule.

Justice Wani observed that heinous, pre-planned crimes are often committed in secrecy, requiring investigators to gather circumstantial evidence to identify the perpetrators. Such evidence must be assessed according to established rules, the court said, and should not be dismissed simply because there is no direct eyewitness account. In a circumstantial case, the evidence must form a chain that points to no conclusion other than the accused's guilt.

The accused had sought bail in a case registered as FIR No. 30/2020 at Police Station Loran, Poonch, under Sections 302, 109 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code. He is accused of murdering Sheraz Yousif of Loran. The trial is underway before the Additional Sessions Judge in Poonch. Of the 35 witnesses listed, 29 have been examined.

The prosecution opposed bail, arguing that the accused was charged with heinous offences under Sections 302, 295 and 201 of the IPC and should not receive the concession of bail.

The court noted that the case had no direct eyewitness evidence. However, it said the circumstantial evidence gathered during the investigation and presented at trial appeared to provide reasonable grounds to believe that the accused was not guilty of the Section 302 charge, subject to the trial's final outcome.