HC Judges inspect new High Court Complex site in Srinagar, stress timely completion

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 9: Justice Sanjay Dhar, Chairman of the Building and Infrastructure Committee, along with Justices Rahul Bharti, Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Member of the Building and Infrastructure Committee and Justice Shahzad Azeem, on Thursday visited the site of the new High Court Complex, Srinagar to review the progress and pace of construction work.

On the occasion, the Executive Engineer, R&B Project Division-I Srinagar, delivered a detailed presentation on the status of the ongoing project. He apprised the Judges of the various phases of construction completed so far and outlined the new works scheduled to be taken up in the future.

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During the on-spot inspection, the Judges reviewed all aspects of the construction work. They directed the concerned authorities and executing agencies to expedite the pace of work and ensure timely completion of the project, while underscoring the need to adhere to quality and the highest standards of workmanship.

Registrar Judicial, Srinagar, Joint Registrar Judicial, Srinagar, Registrar Infrastructure and other officers of the R&B Department accompanied the Judges during the visit.