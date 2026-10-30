HC issues warrants against Comm/Secy, others

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 29: The High Court has issued arrest warrants against high ranking officers for not complying with the court orders and directed their presence be secured on the next date before the court.

Justice Rajesh Sekhri while observing that the contemnors are continuously absent despite service and neither statement of facts/compliance report has been filed, nor have they appeared for about a year and sought their presence before the court.

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"Presence of Commissioner Secretary to Government, Industries and Commerce Department and Managing Director, Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation, J&K Arts Emporium, be secured through bailable warrants of arrest in the amount of Rs. 25,000 each", Justice Sekhri directed.

The case of the petitioners is that they have retired from services and their pension cases have not been settled so far, nor they are being paid despite having approached respondents.

They approached the court seeking a direction to the respondents to calculate, release and pay them the retiral benefits on account of Gratuity, Leave Salary, 5th, 6th, 7th Pay Revision arrears and also unpaid monthly salary, which have not been paid to them.

Their counsel had submitted that the petitioners would satisfy in case respondents are directed to consider and decide petitioners' claim within fixed timeframe and claims put forth by the petitioners on the grounds taken up by them in the writ petition would be considered and decision taken for payment of such dues in accordance with the provisions of law and rules applicable to the petitioners.

The court while disposing of their plea in the month of July last year had directed the respondents to treat the instant writ petition as representation of petitioners and decide the same within three months. Since the said direction has not been complied by the contemnors, this compelled the petitioners to file the instant contempt petition against them.