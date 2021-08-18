HC issues notice in contempt petition against Secy HUDD, Commissioner JMC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: High Court has issued notices to the Commissioner Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department, Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation and others in a contempt petition filed by Association for SEED for non implementation of the stay order dated 19-07-2021.

The petitioner Association through its president Ajaat Jamwal filed the contempt petition for the implementation of the order dated 19.07.2021 passed by J&K High Court in WP(C) No. 1411/2021 in which the petitioner sought the direction of court to the Contemnors against the respondents by quashing the illegal back dated show cause notice dated 03-06-2021 and order of termination dated 23-06-2021 vitiated by mala fides.

The association also sought directions to the respondents to constitute a committee of Joint Commissioner, Administration, JMC, Health Officer, JMC and CAO, JMC and one representative of the agency concerned for settlement of the disputes between the petitioner and the respondents.

The petitioners submitted that neither the Contemnors/Respondents are releasing the legitimate payment on account salaries due nor the Contemnors/Respondents are rescinding the order dated 23.06.2021 due to reasons unknown to the petitioner.

Justice Sindhu Sharma issued notice(s) to contemnors Dheeraj Gupta, Commissioner/Secretary HUDD, Avny Lavasa, Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation, Pankaj Gupta, Joint Commissioner (A) JMC, Dr. Sanjogita Sudan, Health Officer, JMC returnable within 4 weeks.