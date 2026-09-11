HC initiates contempt proceedings against Commr/Secy

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 10: High Court has initiated contempt proceedings against the Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) for wilful disobedience of judgment with the direction to registry to prepare Robkar against the officer as to why he be not punished for contempt of court.

The Division Bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani initiated contempt proceedings against the Commissioner Secretary GAD for not implementing the judgment passed one and half year ago.

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"Let a Robkar be prepared and respondent be put on notice to show cause as to why he be not punished for committing the contempt of this Court", the bench directed.

The court also directed the registry to issue notice to him for appearing personally before the court on the next date of hearing.

The court in its judgment had directed to appoint the petitioner against available class IV vacancy as despite being 100 percent disabled (deaf and dumb) she secured more marks than other selectees in the selection process as such was entitled to be selected and appointed as class IV employee in the department.

When the contempt petition was taken for consideration the Commissioner/Secretary has chosen not to appear as per previous court direction and has instead filed application seeking exemption in the matter on the ground that he is still pursuing the matter vigorously for filing the SLP before the Supreme Court against the judgment, therefore, he is not obliged to appear in the court.

The matter was taken up in the morning when it was conveyed to the counsel appearing for the respondent-contemnor that notwithstanding that the respondent may be contemplating to file some SLP, he is required to remain present and to explain the willful disobedience of the orders passed by this court.

The matter was passed over and was taken up at 12.20 pm and the bench was informed by the counsel appearing for the respondent-contemnor that he is not in a position to appear, as he is busy in some official work.

"Having regard to the contemptuous conduct exhibited by the respondent consistently we are left with no option but to initiate formal contempt proceedings against the respondent", the court said and directed the registry to prepare Robkar against him and issue notice for personal appearance on September 30 before the court.