HC grants bail to man in POCSO offence

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: High Court granted bail to a man in alleged sexual assault to minor citing merely he is facing tail in heinous crime is not good reason to deny concession of bail to him when his involvement is highly doubtful.

Justice Sanjay Dhar granted bail to one Nissar Ahmad after hearing the counsel for the parties at length. The applicant was seeking bail in a case arising out of FIR No.45/2024 for offences under Section 137(2), 64 of BNS and Section 3/4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court while granting bail to him said that merely because the applicant is facing trial for heinous offences which entail punishment extending upto life imprisonment, is not a good enough reason to deny concession of bail to him when his, prima facie, involvement in the alleged crime is highly doubtful.

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“The concession of bail to the petitioner, in these circumstances, cannot be denied just to teach him a lesson or to satisfy the conscience of the society as it would amount to inflicting pre-trial punishment upon them, which is impermissible in law”, the bench said

The court with these reasons allowed his plea and admitted him to bail subject to the condition that he shall furnish personal bond in the amount of Rs.50,000 with two sureties of the like amount to the satisfaction of the learned trial court.

The court also said that he shall appear before the trial court on each and every date of hearing till conclusion of the trial and shall not leave the territorial limits of the Union Territory of J&K without prior permission of the learned trial court.

The court while granting bail to the accused said that without commenting upon the merits of the case, it is clear that during trial of the case, the statutory presumption of guilt operating against the petitioner in terms of the POCSO Act stands rebutted.

The petitioner court added, has been in custody for the last one years and the statements of material witnesses have already been recorded and even if the petitioner is released on bail at this stage, there is no chance of the prosecution witnesses getting tampered with because the victim and her near relations have already been examined during trial of the case.