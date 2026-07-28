HC grants 3 weeks to Sonia, Rahul to respond to ED plea

NEW DELHI, July 27: The Delhi High Court on Monday granted three weeks to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others to respond to a plea by the Enforcement Directorate challenging a trial court order that refused to take cognisance of its chargesheet against them in the National Herald-linked money laundering case.

Justice Manoj Jain said the court will hear the case on September 10.

"We can't hear this today. There are two other time-fixed matters today. The board is heavy," Justice Jain said.

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The senior counsel appearing for the respondents sought time to respond to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) petition.

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Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, said the trial court has "gone terribly wrong" in this case, and the respondents have filed no reply despite the high court giving them time to do so two months ago.

"This is only a question of law. Time to file reply was given two months ago. I can't object to filing a reply. This is a pure question of law," the solicitor general argued.

"List on September 10 for arguments. Let reply, if not already filed, be filed in three weeks," the court ordered.

On December 22, 2025, the high court had issued notice to the Gandhis and others on the main petition as well as on the ED's application seeking a stay on the December 16 trial court order, which held that cognisance of the agency's complaint in the case was "impermissible in law" as it was not founded on an FIR.

Besides the Gandhis, the high court also issued notices to Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, Young Indian, Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd and Sunil Bhandari on the ED's plea.

The ED has accused Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as late Congress leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, along with Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering.

It has been alleged that they acquired properties worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore belonging to the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper.

It also alleged that the Gandhis held 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which "fraudulently" usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan. (PTI)