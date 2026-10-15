HC grants 10 days for removal of encroachments on stream

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 14: High Court has granted 10 days time to the authorities to act upon and remove all the encroachments as identified by them on and around the historical Canal 'Shah Kul', the main source of water supply to Nishat Garden.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajesh Sekhri has granted ten days time as prayed by Sr. AAG Mohsin Qadri on behalf of the authorities for removing encroachment on the water stream in question.

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The Court on 15.09.2026 had directed the Government authorities to remove all encroachments from the area comprising "Shah Kul" with further directions to the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir that under his supervision and through the concerned revenue authorities would examine the claims of the property rights, if any, brought before him, and then the State was supposed to remove the encroachments thereafter.

Advocate Qadri has drawn the attention of the court to the compliance report in terms of court direction date 15.9.2026 which indicates that a proper committee has been constituted comprising the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Vice Chairman Lakes Conservation Management Authority (LCMA), Regional Director, Survey & Land Records (Central) and Superintending, Irrigation and Department Flood Control Srinagar.

The court has been informed that the respondents have started the exercise of demarcation with a complete team of officers and the encroachments are being demarcated and voluntary removal as well as time-bound removal is taking place simultaneously. It is submitted that after the demarcation exercise is over, in the event the encroachers fail to remove the encroachments on their own, then the authorities will remove the same in the anti-encroachment drive.

Apart from this report, the Sr. AAG submitted that broadly there are 47 structures which fall under the scope of encroachment which need to be removed after the demarcation exercise is complete. He added that in the demarcation exercise, 28 structures have been demarcated and out of these 28 demarcated structures about 20 structures have been removed, and rest 08 structures are likely to be removed very soon.