HC extends utility assessment criteria to Judicial Officers beyond 60 yrs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has decided to apply the existing criteria and norms for assessing the continued utility of Judicial Officers in service to those serving beyond the age of 60 years.

As per the order issued by the Registrar General, in terms of a Full Court resolution dated October 28, 2026. the criteria and norms prescribed under High Court Order No. 178 dated June 11, 2013, for assessing the continued utility of Judicial Officers at the ages of 50, 55 and 58 years shall henceforth also be applied to Judicial Officers beyond the age of 60 years.