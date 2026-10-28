HC draws line between crime, public disorder, quashes PSA detention

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: In a significant judgment reaffirming the distinction between ordinary criminal offences and activities prejudicial to public order, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed the detention of a Kulgam resident under the Public Safety Act (PSA), holding that allegations of repeated cattle theft and housebreaking, without the necessary implications for public order, cannot justify preventive detention.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani set aside the judgment of the Single Bench dated September 25, 2026, which had upheld the detention of Tariq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Raiwattan Asnoor, Mangam, Kulgam, under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.

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The detention order, bearing No. 07/DMK/PSA/2025 dated December 13, 2025, had been issued by the District Magistrate, Kulgam, on the basis of the detenue’s alleged involvement in 11 criminal cases concerning cattle theft, burglary and housebreaking across Kulgam, Anantnag and Shopian districts.

However, the Division Bench observed that although the alleged activities constituted violations of ordinary criminal law, they did not establish the necessary ingredients of disturbance to public order under the PSA.

The court held that the ordinary criminal justice system was sufficient to deal with the allegations and that invoking preventive detention instead of pursuing criminal prosecution was unjustified.

The Division Bench observed that the material placed before the detaining authority did not establish that the alleged activities were prejudicial to public order. The Bench observed that preventive detention is an exceptional measure involving curtailment of personal liberty and cannot be invoked merely because a person is accused of repeatedly committing criminal offences.

It further observed that the invocation of PSA against the appellant, instead of pursuing the pending criminal proceedings, amounted to an unjustified exercise of power and reflected non-application of mind by the detaining authority.

At the same time, the court acknowledged that repeated incidents of cattle theft could create serious concern among villagers dependent upon livestock for their livelihood. The Bench emphasised that prosecuting agencies must bring the complete criminal antecedents and alleged repeated activities of an accused to the notice of competent criminal courts during bail proceedings so that appropriate orders can be passed under ordinary criminal law.

The court also rejected the appellant’s separate contention regarding non-supply of the complete detention record and failure to explain the grounds of detention in his local language, observing that these allegations were not supported by the detention record.

Emphasising the constitutional protection of personal liberty under Article 21, the Division Bench held that preventive detention orders must be passed with great care and caution, strictly adhering to the statutory requirements and constitutional safeguards.

Allowing the Letters Patent Appeal, the High Court set aside the Single Bench judgment dated September 25, 2026, and quashed the detention order issued by the District Magistrate, Kulgam, on December 13, 2025.