HC directs removal of objectionable posts against MP Raghav Chadha

NEW DELHI, July 1: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed removal of certain objectionable social media content targeting MP Raghav Chadha.

Chadha, who has exited the Aam Aadmi Party to join the BJP, earlier filed a lawsuit in the high court against the publication of alleged malicious and fabricated social media posts, that, he said, were gravely prejudicial to his reputation and personality rights.

"I said no personality rights is involved. However, I have asked to take down (certain content)," Justice Subramonium Prasad said while pronouncing the interim order in the matter.

"Rest all, the content is not defamatory prima facie," the judge added.

A detailed copy of the order is awaited.

The court had reserved verdict on the aspect of interim relief to take down the alleged offending content on May 21.

Chadha, in his plea, had sought immediate removal and takedown of false, AI,-generated and deepfake content circulating widely across social media platforms.

His lawsuit contended that artificial intelligence and deepfake technology were being used in an unauthorised manner to create and disseminate manipulated content, which was a serious infringement of Chadha's legal and constitutional rights.

Several public figures, like actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, podcaster Raj Shamani and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, have previously approached the high court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights.The high court had granted them interim relief. (PTI)