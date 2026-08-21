HC directs for initiating prosecution against employee for forgery

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 20: High Court has directed for initiating criminal proceedings against a corporation employee for placing fake documents before the court with his plea.

Justice Sanjay Dhar while dismissing the plea of one Bashir Ahmad Ganaie directed for initiating prosecution against him for placing fake and forged medical certificate in order to succeed in his case.

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In this regard the court directed the Registrar Judicial to file a formal complaint on behalf of the High Court before the concerned Magistrate against Ganaie for offences punishable under law.

The petitioner had filed a plea challenging an order passed by the Corporation (JKSRTC) treating his period as absence from the service until his rejoining as 'dies non' and had sought that this period of absence be treated as on duty and release all consequential benefits due to his illness.

However, in compliance with the court directions the health authorities confirmed that the medical certificate submitted by the petitioner before the court has not been issued by the department and the same was forged.

The court after perusal of the records said the petitioner has produced the document with the specific design to explain his unauthorized absence and seeking benefits for the said period.

"It may be correct that he has been a patient and undergoing treatment in hospital but he has produced a forged certificate before this court with a view to explain his unauthorized absence from services by incorporating the last two sentences in the certificate", the court said adding once it has been found that he has produced a forged certificate before the court, it would not be permissible for this court to exercise its discretionary powers in favour of the petitioner.

The court added that producing false evidence before the constitutional court attracts direct penal consequences under criminal law.

"In view of the legal position and having regard to the fact that the petitioner is required to be prosecuted for having used a forged document to support his claim before this Court, a direction is issued for filing of a complaint against him before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar", Justice Dhar said.

The court authorized the Registrar Judicial, Srinagar to file the complaint against the petitioner before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, on behalf of this Court against the petitioner for his prosecution in accordance with law.