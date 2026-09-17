HC directive to Div Com on Shah Kul encroachments

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 16: Observing the LCMA has failed to remove the encroachments over historical canal 'Shah Kul', the High Court entrusted the job to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and directed for removal of the encroachments from the Canal with stringent exercise.

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The division bench of Chief Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajnesh Oswal has authorized the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to coordinate the efforts of the LCMA and all other connected departments for removal of all the encroachments from the 'Shah Kul'.

The bench observed that it is not satisfied with the progress made for removal of the encroachments from "Shah Kul" despite repeated orders passed by this Court and repeated compliance reports filed at the instance of the State respondents, whereby the encroachments have been demarcated and efforts have been made to proceed with the removal thereof, but for some or other reason, the drive is yet to take its shape so as to free "Shah Kul" from all encroachments.

The court said that the J&K LCMA, despite having taken a stand regarding the encroachments, has not been able to do the needful at the pace required. "In the interest of justice and looking into the critical importance of the canal in question, as also the statutory mechanism available to the State for restoration thereof, this Court directs that the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, shall be the authority to coordinate the efforts of the J&K LCMA and all other connected departments for removal of all the encroachments from the area comprising "Shah Kul", the court directed.

The court also directed the Divisional Commissioner, that under his supervision and through an appropriate Revenue authority, examine the claims of the property rights, if any, brought before the authority. "It is made clear that such a claim can be brought forward by anyone who may be aggrieved by the drive undertaken by the State, including the private respondents referred to above, and every such claim shall be considered and decided by the said authority", read the order.

The State, court added, while acting swiftly, shall take into consideration all such issues as may be brought to its notice within seven days from the date of this order and thereafter, a stringent exercise for removal of the encroachments shall be undertaken and the "Shah Kul" shall be restored to its original shape.

Advocate Shafqat Nazir with Heena Baqal appearing counsels for petitioner informed the court that despite the State having marked the encroachments, the authorities have failed to act efficiently so as to ensure the desired end results.

Meanwhile, the High Court granted one week to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to respond to the deficiencies pointed out by the amicus to his comprehensive report with regard to Jhelum Restoration and Flood prevention.

The division bench of Chief Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajnesh Oswal after perusal of the affidavit by the amicus to the comprehensive report of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir said the affidavit of amicus raises certain critical issues, including industrialization in the flood zone area.

The court said the issues raised in the affidavit requires an immediate response from the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir. "It is directed that the response to the affidavit be filed within one week from today", the bench directed

The affidavit revealed that a scientifically prepared, statutory Floodplain Zoning Map be finalized for Srinagar and other vulnerable settlements dividing land into a high risk floodway where no new constructions should ordinarily be permitted.

The affidavit further said that a new industrial proposal appears to directly conflict with the existing, binding statutory planning prohibitions and this conflict must be resolved before any land filling, site development or construction takes place.

The petitioner has prayed that status quo be maintained at the site, that the authorities be directed to place before the court the exact cadastral boundaries of the proposed park overlaid upon the SAC-protected zone together with the legal basis.

The amicus prayed that authorities be directed to prepare and implement the integrated Jhelum Basin Urban Resilience and Flood Management Programme as also complete the hydraulic audit of the Jhelum.