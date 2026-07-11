HC directive on allowances to medicos

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 10: The High Court has directed the Government to grant full pay and allowances to aggrieved medicos for maternity leave.

Aggrieved of the Communication dated 14.10.2024 issued by the Commissioner Secretary to Health department, the petitioners challenged it which denies pay and allowances to Senior Residents/Tutors on the basis of advice of the Finance Department vide U.O. advice dated 18.09.2025.

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The petitioners contended that they were induced to believe, by the clear language of the Government Order dated 08.07.2024, that maternity leave was fully paid, and that the extension of tenure was a mere administrative adjustment to facilitate the completion of their mandatory three-year residency.

The respondents never notified the petitioners of any impending salary deprivation. It is further submitted that Rule 2(c) of the Rules of 2020 defines a 'post' as a Government post against which engagement is made, and since the Government Order dated 08.07.2024 explicitly incorporates the Government Rules and Regulations, the mandate of Rule 41(1) supra, requiring payment of full leave salary, applies absolutely.

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"…this Court is of the considered view that the communication dated 14.10.2025, issued by Commissioner Secretary H&ME department to the extent denying the benefit of pay and allowances to the petitioners during the period of maternity leave/paternity leave, is liable to be quashed and is accordingly quashed", Justice Oswal said.

The court directed him to grant full pay and allowances to the petitioners during the period of maternity leave and also during the extended period of residency corresponding to the number of days of maternity leave.

The health department stated that the impugned communication dated 14.10.2025 is merely a faithful execution of the Finance Department's advice vide U.O. dated 18.09.2025, prompted by queries raised by institutional Principals. "They canvas that the communication takes away no vested rights but simply delineates the standard financial consequences of a period wherein no public service was rendered. In conclusion, they urged that the broad phraseology of 'existing Rules' in the parent order dated 08.07.2024 cannot be judicially extended to override the distinct rules governing tenure-based emoluments", read the judgment.

"This Court is deeply perplexed as to how Commissioner Secretary H&ME department can profess to act under the banner of a welfare State while simultaneously defending such an ex-facie discriminatory communication", Justice Oswal observed.

Maternity leave, the court said, cannot be reduced to a matter of state charity; it is an unassailable constitutional right anchored in the dignity of women. The respondents, having explicitly absorbed the existing Government Rules vide order dated 08.07.2024 to grant maternity leave to these Doctors, cannot now blow hot and cold by withholding their salaries.