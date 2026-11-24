Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Nov 23: A Police Head Constable (HC) here today died while performing Naka checking duty at Baggu Nallah in Batote area where he collapsed suddenly.

The deceased has been identified as Head Constable Rakesh Kumar, son of Bharat Singh, Belt No. 12/Ramban, resident of Marsu village in Tehsil Assar of Doda district and he was posted at Police Station Batote.

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According to official sources, Rakesh Kumar suddenly fell unconscious at around 11:35 am while performing duty at the Naka point.

Fellow cops immediately shifted him to Community Health Centre (CHC) Batote where the doctors administered him Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), provided first aid and conducted an ECG to revive him. However, despite their efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead by the attending doctor.

The cause of death is suspected to be a heart attack, although the exact cause is yet to be officially confirmed.

Hospital authorities said the body was handed over to the deceased's legal heirs after necessary legal formalities.