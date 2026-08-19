HC declares Aug 26 holiday

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has declared August 26 (Wednesday) as a holiday for the High Court, in lieu of August 25, which is being observed as a non-sitting day on account of Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

As per a notification issued by Registrar General M K Sharma, August 25 will remain a non-sitting day, while December 19, 2026 (Saturday), earlier declared a non-sitting day, will now be observed as a working day for the High Court.