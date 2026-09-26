Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has cleared the way for the University of Jammu to proceed with development and construction of Research Centre/Campus on 50 kanals of land at Sharief-Abad in Budgam, holding that the larger public interest would be served by allowing the proposed project to move forward while the underlying ownership dispute continues to be adjudicated.

Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, in an order, modified the interim direction issued earlier in the matter and permitted the University of Jammu to undertake development and construction over the land, subject to all statutory permissions, sanctions and approvals.

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The High Court, however, made it explicitly clear that the permission is not a final determination of ownership and that the construction will remain subject to the final outcome of the main writ petition.

The case concerns Survey No. 217-min at Estate Sharief-Abad, Tehsil and District Budgam. According to the material placed before the court, the particular parcel measuring 50 kanals is recorded as State land in the revenue records, with the ownership column of the Jamabandi showing "Sarkar" and the possession column recording "Makboza Sarkar".

The University of Jammu told the High Court that the land had been identified after verification, demarcation and scrutiny by the competent Revenue Authorities for establishment of its proposed Research Centre/Campus. The proposal, along with the relevant revenue records, was subsequently forwarded to the University for examination of feasibility. The University found the site suitable for the proposed centre.

A further crucial development was that the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, through Order No. 108-DIVK-LAS of 2025 dated December 5, 2025, sanctioned transfer of the State land for the public purpose. The University's case was that possession was thereafter formally handed over to it by the competent Revenue Authorities. The University consequently argued that it should be allowed to utilise the land for the purpose for which it had been transferred.

The petitioners are seeking a declaration of ownership rights over 193 kanals and 9 marlas falling under Survey No. 217-min, or alternatively a direction to the authorities to confer ownership rights upon them under Government Order No. LB-6/C of 1958 dated June 5, 1958, and Government Order No. S-432 of 1996 dated June 3, 1996.

The High Court noted that the petitioners have not, as of now, been declared owners of the land and that their ownership claim itself remains to be adjudicated in the main petition. The Government, too, maintained before the court that the land is State land and remains recorded as such in the official revenue records.

The dispute had already resulted in an interim order on February 13, 2026, under which the respondents were directed not to interfere with the subject matter of the dispute except strictly in accordance with law.

According to the University, the order was subsequently being interpreted by authorities as preventing its officials from undertaking development activities on the land that had been allotted to and placed in its possession. The University argued that the continuing obstruction was delaying commencement of the proposed campus and adversely affecting public funds, administrative resources and institutional planning undertaken for the project.

While modifying the earlier interim arrangement, the High Court relied upon the principle that, while exercising discretionary jurisdiction, courts have to balance private interests against the larger public interest involved in implementation of a lawful public project.

The High Court observed that continuation of the earlier direction, insofar as it was being understood as preventing the University from undertaking development and construction, was causing delay in commencement of the proposed developmental activities.

The High Court allowed the University of Jammu to proceed with development and construction activities over the land, without hindrance, but strictly in accordance with law and subject to obtaining all requisite statutory permissions, sanctions and approvals from the competent authorities.

At the same time, the petitioners have been temporarily restrained from interfering with the development and construction activities once the land has been duly transferred in favour of the University by the competent authority.