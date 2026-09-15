HC bars third-party rights, puts Ladakh admin on notice

Sonam Wangchuk’s 1,076 Kanal HIAL land row

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has restrained the Ladakh administration from creating any third-party interest in 1,076 Kanals and 1 Marla of land at Phyang Thang, Leh, which had earlier been allotted to the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) and was subsequently cancelled by the authorities.

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Justice Sanjay Dhar, while hearing WP(C) No. 2906/2026, issued notice to the respondents on a petition filed by Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh through Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk. Angmo is also associated with HIAL as its co-founder and CEO.

The petition challenges Order No. 979/Rev of 2025 dated August 21, 2025, passed by the Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC-Leh, whereby the allotment of land measuring 1,076 Kanals and 1 Marla situated at Phyang Thang, Leh, was cancelled.

The dispute traces back to Allotment Order No. 652/Rev of 2018 dated May 5, 2018, under which the land was allotted to HIAL for establishment of an alternative university for mountain development. The petition states that the allotted land comprised 545 Kanals and 8 Marlas under Khasra No. 5357/5199 and 530 Kanals and 13 Marlas under Khasra No. 5358, and that the allotment was for a period of 40 years, subject to execution of a lease deed and other formalities.

HIAL has pleaded that within 15 days of the allotment, it applied for execution of the lease deed and thereafter commenced activities at the site, including development of infrastructure and academic initiatives. The institute claims that possession of the land had already been handed over to it and that the delay in execution of the lease deed was attributable to the authorities.

The petition further states that after Ladakh became a Union Territory and during the Covid-19 period, execution of the lease deed remained pending because of administrative transition and the proposed formulation of a new lease policy. HIAL has relied upon official communications to contend that it was permitted to continue construction and other developmental activities on the allotted land while the lease formalities were under process.

Appearing for HIAL, Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, assisted by Advocates Rahil Raja, Bahuli Sharma, Dilawar Khan and Susan Maria Mathew, argued that the cancellation order was unsustainable in law as the failure to execute the lease deed was allegedly due to reasons attributable to the respondents.

The Ladakh administration was represented by DSGI Vishal Sharma along with CGSC Eishaan Dadhichi.

After hearing the matter, Justice Sanjay Dhar issued notice to the respondents. CGSC Eishaan Dadhichi waived notice on behalf of the respondents and sought time to file a reply, which was granted by the Court.

In an interim protection, the High Court directed that the respondents shall not create any third party interests in the subject matter of the writ petition, subject to objections from the other side and till the next date of hearing. The matter has been listed on October 21, 2026.