HC Bar’s concern over deteriorating law and order situation in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: The Jammu & Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu today expressed deep concern over the recent incidents of crime and violence reported from Jammu city and its adjoining areas, which have created a growing sense of insecurity among the general public.

Pointing towards recent incidents reported in different parts of Jammu, the Bar Association, while appreciating the prompt action taken by the Jammu Police, said, “the recurrence of incidents involving snatching, firearms and deadly weapons calls for sustained preventive measures so that citizens are able to go about their daily lives without fear”.

Advertisement

The Bar Association has stressed the need to increase visible police patrolling, particularly in vulnerable residential, commercial and peripheral areas during evening and night hours and strengthen CCTV surveillance at important junctions, markets, isolated stretches, educational institutions and other vulnerable locations, with effective real time monitoring.

The Bar has also urged for stringent preventive action against illegal possession and use of firearms and sharp edged weapons, and identification of individuals and groups repeatedly involved in violent or organised criminal activities.

“There is a need to improve coordination between police stations and intelligence units so that information about emerging gangs, repeat offenders and potential violent conflicts is acted upon before incidents occur”, the Bar said, adding “maintenance of law and order is fundamental to public confidence in the administration of justice and the rule of law. Jammu is a peaceful city with a long tradition of communal harmony and civic coexistence, and every effort must be made to preserve that environment”.

The office bearers of the Bar Association including President K Nirmal Kotwal, General Secretary Pardeep Majotra, Joint Secretary Anshu Mahajan and Treasurer Rahul Aggarwal called upon the administration and the police authorities to take all necessary measures to restore and strengthen the confidence of the people and to ensure that every citizen can live, work and travel in Jammu with a reasonable sense of safety and security.