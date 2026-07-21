HC Bar Association seeks swift relief for flood-hit families

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: Jammu & Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu has expressed profound grief and deep concern over the tragic loss of life, injuries and widespread devastation caused by the recent flash floods in Rajouri district and other parts of Union Territory of J&K.

The Association extended its heartfelt sympathies and solidarity to all the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and prays for the speedy recovery of those injured in this unfortunate natural calamity. The Bar Association also conveyed its sincere concern for all those families whose houses, property, livestock, and means of livelihood have suffered extensive damage.

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President, K Nirmal Kotwal, Senior Advocate, on behalf of the Bar Association, has urged the J&K Government to expedite rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations by deploying all available resources so that every affected person receives timely assistance without any delay.

The Association further called upon the Government to undertake an immediate assessment of the losses suffered by the affected families and provide adequate ex gratia relief and compensation to the next of kin of the deceased, appropriate financial assistance to the injured, and suitable compensation to all those whose residential houses, agricultural land, businesses, and other properties have been damaged in the floods.

The Bar Association hoped that the administration shall act with utmost urgency, compassion and efficiency to alleviate the hardships being faced by the affected population and ensure that rehabilitation measures are implemented in a transparent and time-bound manner.