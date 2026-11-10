HC appoints sole arbitrator in dispute over hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has appointed a retired District Judge as sole arbitrator to resolve a dispute between partners concerning the management and affairs of Shri Durga Dass Memorial Hospital and Research Center (SDDM) at Channi Himmat.

Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati passed the order while allowing a petition filed by Divay Vasudeva under Section 11 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act.

Advertisement

The dispute originated from the establishment of the hospital, with the petitioner claiming that the facility was conceptualized and established by his family. According to the petition, a formal Partnership Deed was executed between the petitioner and respondent Anil Sharma on August 4, 2017.

The petitioner alleged that after initially adhering to the partnership terms, the respondent subsequently started asserting sole ownership over the hospital and unilaterally taking management decisions and appropriating profits.

The petitioner had earlier approached the Additional District Judge, Jammu under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, following which the respondent was temporarily restrained from taking decisions concerning the partnership business and management of the hospital.

As the dispute remained unresolved, the petitioner invoked Clause 22 of the Partnership Deed and sought appointment of an arbitrator.

The High Court noted that despite repeated efforts, the respondent could not be served ordinarily. The court eventually permitted substituted service through publication in a daily newspaper. Even after such service, the respondent did not appear.

Finding that the arbitration clause and its invocation were undisputed, the court appointed Suneet Gupta, retired District Judge, Jammu, as sole arbitrator. The respondent was given liberty to raise all objections and pleas before the arbitrator.