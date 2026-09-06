HC allows ACB to proceed in probe

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 5: The High Court left it open for the Anti-Corruption Bureau to proceed ahead with the investigation of FIR with regard to the raising of huge construction on the banks of river Jhelum near Abdullah Bride at Rajbagh area of Srinagar.

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Justice Sanjay Dhar provided in the order that the Investigation Agency is at liberty to proceed ahead with the investigation of the case.

“Without going into the merits of the rival submissions, one thing is clear that the investigation into the allegations made in the impugned FIR needs to proceed further”, read the order.

The court having regard to the fact that the petitioners are not the custodian of the record that would be needed by the Investigating Agency during the course of investigation as such, their custodial interrogation may not be necessary in connection with investigation of the case.

The court further said that in case the Investigating agency intends to file challan against the petitioners, the same shall not be done without prior permission of this Court.

The ACB counsel apprised the court that the certificate indicating that the land on which the building has been constructed by the petitioners is falling in commercial zone, has been manipulated and in fact, it is the land forming part of the water body under Srinagar Master Plan-2000-2021.

He has contended that the petitioners have not obtained fresh NOCs after all previous NOCs had been cancelled by Irrigation and Flood Control Department vide its Circular dated 28.10.2014 and therefore, the competent authority could not have proceeded to accord sanction to the building permission.

The petitioner counsel, however, rebutted that the modified building permission was granted in favour of the petitioners in 2017 but the respondent/Investigating Agency has proceeded to register FIR nine years thereafter despite having come to the conclusion in the earlier round of verification that no offence is made out against the petitioners and other public servants.

It is noted that the court in one of its earlier order recorded that it is ‘custodia legis’ and in ‘seisen’ of the River Jhelum and is not conceivable as to how the authorities have granted permission of raising construction on the banks of river near Abdullah Bridge at Rajbagh without intimating the court.

Accordingly, the court had expressed its displeasure over the act of authorities on the issue and sought explanation from the authorities as to how and in what circumstances permission for raising the building in question has been granted to the owner.

Court had noticed that despite the concern in the matter, a huge multi storied construction is going on with impunity on the site which is surrounded by main roads leading from Abdullah Bridge towards Convent School on two sides.