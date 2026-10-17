HBO confirms Nicolas Cage,  Antonio Banderas for 'True Detective' season 5

LOS ANGELES, Oct 17: American network HBO has officially announced that Hollywood star Nicolas Cage will headline the fifth season of its anthology crime drama "True Detective" with actor Antonio Banderas joining him in the upcoming instalment.

HBO shared the casting news on social media, saying production on the fifth season would begin in 2027.

"Cage. Banderas. Season 5 of #TrueDetective starts production in 2027," the network said.

According to Variety, Cage and Banderas will essay the roles of Henry Logan and Rai Garcia, respectively. The new season will be set in Jamaica Bay, New York.

Further details about the characters and the plot have not been disclosed.

Last week, Cage had teased about him joining the franchise when he made an appearance at New York Comic Con.

"My agent's out there somewhere listening. That's okay that I'm the first to announce that, right?" said the actor, known for hits such as "Leaving Las Vegas", "Con Air", "Adaptation", "National Treasure", "Pig" and "Dream Scenario".

The show will mark his second television outing, following the release of "Spider-Noir" on Prime Video earlier this year.

Banderas earned an Emmy nomination for playing Spanish artist Pablo Picasso in the second season of National Geographic's anthology series "Genius" in 2018. His other television credits include the Spanish series "Pestanas postizas" and appearances in various TV productions early in his career.

Issa Lopez, who created and directed the fourth season, "True Detective: Night Country", will return as writer, director and showrunner for the upcoming instalment.

Created by Nic Pizzolatto, "True Detective" is an anthology series in which each season follows a new investigation, with a largely different cast and setting.

The show debuted in 2014 with a first season starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as Louisiana detectives investigating a series of murders.

Subsequent seasons featured actors including Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn, Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff.

The series has received 41 Emmy nominations and won six awards, including acting honours for McConaughey, Harrelson, Ali and Foster. (PTI)