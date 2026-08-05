Srinagar, Aug 5: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha on Wednesday dismissed the protests held by NC and PDP for the restoration of special status to the Union territory, saying he "did not see" any demonstrations.

"I did not see any (protest). If I see, I will talk to you (about it)," the LG told a reporter when asked about protests by the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Sinha said August 5, 2019 -- the date marking the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A -- ended the "discriminatory system" in Jammu and Kashmir.

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"This day, I believe, is also important because it has a great historical significance in ending the discriminatory system," he said.

The LG distributed appointment letters to the next of kin of terror victims.

"Today marks a momentous occasion for Jammu Kashmir. My heartfelt tribute to the innocent civilians martyred by terrorists, and I salute the families who, after decades of anguish and wait, now hold appointment letters that restore dignity and livelihood," the LG said in a post on X later.

He said, "We are absolutely resolved to dismantle the terror network, to bring its perpetrators and enablers to justice and to secure for every citizen of UT a life of peace, equality and hope".

"Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the shadows of discrimination lifted in 2019, ushering in a new era of social justice and inclusive development. Today, Jammu Kashmir is advancing with renewed confidence, and all-around development is driving peace and prosperity," Sinha said. (Agencies)