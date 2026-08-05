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Home / Latest News / 'Haven't Forgotten': CM Omar Abdullah On 7th Anniversary Of Article 370 Abrogation

'Haven't Forgotten': CM Omar Abdullah On 7th Anniversary Of Article 370 Abrogation

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: On the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to reversing the Centre's decisions, saying the ruling National Conference has not accepted the "current...

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Daily Excelsior
12:12 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Aug 5: On the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to reversing the Centre's decisions, saying the ruling National Conference has not accepted the "current circumstances".

In a post on X handle, Abdullah said, "Seven years, we haven't forgotten and we haven't reconciled far less accepted our current circumstances."

My party and I remain committed to reversing all that was done to J-K that took away our rights and threatens our identity, he said.

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