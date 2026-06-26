Have documentary evidence of 25,000 backdoor appointments: Mufti

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 25: Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti today said that she has documentary evidence of nearly 25,000 alleged backdoor appointments made in various Government departments across Jammu and Kashmir and demanded an independent probe into the recruitment process, alleging large-scale irregularities and political interference.

Click here to watch video

Advertisement

Addressing reporters here, Mufti said she had copies of appointment orders and related records but would not disclose the identities of the beneficiaries, citing their protection.

She alleged that thousands of appointments were made without a transparent selection process and called for a thorough investigation to ascertain the facts.

"I have orders relating to around 25,000 backdoor appointments. There are vacancies across departments in Jammu and Kashmir, and serious complaints have reached us regarding the manner in which these recruitments were made," she said

The PDP chief alleged that elected representatives and influential figures were involved in recommending candidates and claimed that private outsourcing agencies were used to facilitate the recruitment process.

According to Mufti, several outsourcing agencies were engaged to fill vacancies and online application windows were opened for limited periods.

She alleged that lists of preferred candidates were supplied to these agencies before applications were processed.

"People were asked to submit forms during a brief window, after which the portal would close. We have received complaints that recommendations from ministers, MLAs and officials were routed through outsourcing agencies," she alleged.

Mufti further claimed that there was a lack of transparency in the recruitment exercise, alleging that many appointments were made without proper advertisements or open competition.

She referred to earlier promises made by the Government regarding employment generation and questioned the impact of the alleged appointments on educated unemployed youth. "If 25,000 jobs have already been filled through backdoor methods, what opportunities remain for deserving candidates who prepare and compete for government employment?" she asked.

The PDP president also raised concerns over the condition of livestock traders affected by restrictions on transportation routes and urged authorities to find a solution to issues faced by those operating along the Punjab border.