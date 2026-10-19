Havan-Yagna marks conclusion of Shri Bala Devi Balhama Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 18: The two-day pilgrimage to the revered Shri Bala Devi Temple at Balhama, organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Kshatriya Samaj, concluded with traditional puja, havan-yagna and a reaffirmation of the resolve to preserve Kashmir's civilisational heritage and revive its ancient spiritual connections.

Leading the yatris and participating in the traditional puja and havan proceedings, Ranbir Singh Pathania, MLA from Udhampur East, and Zorawar Singh Jamwal, Chairman, Team Jammu, described the Balhama shrine as a repository of Kashmir's history, culture, spiritual wisdom and civilisational treasures that transcend the boundaries of geography, religion and time.

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Pathania observed that Kashmir's ancient shrines are not merely places of worship; they are living testimonies to a profound spiritual heritage whose message remains eternal, universal and relevant to every age and every section of humanity.

Highlighting the larger objective behind the pilgrimage, Zorawar Singh Jamwal said that the initiative must be seen as part of a wider endeavour to reclaim Kashmir's forgotten spiritual links and reconnect people with their civilisational roots.

A particularly heartening aspect of the pilgrimage was the welcome extended to the yatris by local Muslim residents of Balhama. Their association with the shrine's protection during the difficult years of terrorism was highlighted as an important example of humanity and communal coexistence.

The concluding religious proceedings were attended by senior police and administrative officers, representatives of the Dharmarth Trust, community leaders and a large number of local residents and yatris.

Those present included Purshotam Pathania, President of the Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust; Sheikh Ajaz, DDC Khanmoh and Sewa Singh Mankotia, SP (Retd). They appreciated the initiative undertaken by the Kshatriya Samaj to reconnect the community with its sacred heritage and promote the preservation of Kashmir's religious and cultural landmarks.

The organising team included Samar Singh Rana, Secretary Sheikh Singh, Ban Kotia, Yashpal Manhas, Surjit Singh, Sarpanch Vikram Singh, Sarpanch Himmat Singh Sarpanch, Deep Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Shubham Sharma, Purshotam Singh, Chain Dehati, Bharat Chand, Anmol Bandral, Ravinder, Avinash, Gurdev, Lochan Singh, and Mangat Ram, alongside a large gathering of local residents and community members.