Havan held in Srinagar temple on Basant Panchami after 31 years

SRINAGAR: A special puja was on Tuesday offered at Shital Nath Temple on the occasion of Basant Panchami in the summer capital, Srinagar, after 31 years, the trustee of the religious place claimed.

Migrant Kashmiri pandits assembled at Shital Nath Temple at Kral Khud locality in old part of Srinagar town and performed the puja. “We performed the puja on the occasion of Basant Panchami for the first time after Kashmiri pandits migrated from the valley in early 90s,” trustee of the temple Upandra Handu said.

He said this is the only temple in Srinagar where puja was held on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

He said less number of migrant Kashmiri pandits were able to attend the puja due to COVID-19 and chilly weather conditions in Kashmir. “We are planning to hold another havan in the temple in summer and a good number of people are expected to attend it,” he added.

However, a similar havan was held in 2010 by Kashmiri Pandit Sangarash Samiti, an organisation of non-migrant Pandits, in the temple which was reopened after remaining closed for over two decades. (AGENCY)