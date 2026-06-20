SRINAGAR, Jun 20: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the silence of people on hate speech in the country only emboldens those who seek to divide the society.

"This is what the BJP's so-called Viksit Bharat looks like, hate speech normalised to the extent that even unborn Muslim children are threatened.

Homes and mosques are demolished with impunity, while Muslims, Christians, Dalits and Adivasis are increasingly pushed to the margins. Ongoing silence in the face of such rhetoric only emboldens those who seek to divide our society," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

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She was referring to the alleged hate speech of Hindu Raksha Dal president Lalit Sharma targeting Muslim women and unborn babies. (Agencies)