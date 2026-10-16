Hasya Vyang & devotional dance competitions enthrall audience in Katra

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 15: As part of the Sharad Navratri Festival, Hasya Vyang Manch organised a Hasya Vyang Competition and a Devotional Dance Competition at the Higher Secondary School in Katra, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

The programme witnessed a vibrant blend of laughter, devotion and cultural performances. Comedians entertained the audience with their witty acts and humorous dialogues, leaving spectators in splits, while students presented devotional dances that filled the atmosphere with religious fervour and devotion to Maa Bhagwati.

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The event was attended by Superintendent of Police Katra, Kameshwar Puri; former Chairman of the Municipal Committee Katra, Amrish Magotra; AEE PHE Sirat Sharma, AE PDD Ravi Kumar, BMO Katra Rashpal Bamotra, TSO Katra Rakesh Kumar, Sarpanch Mangal Singh, Congress leader Sohan Chand and several other prominent personalities.

The Hasya Competition featured Amit Kumar Chui, Manpreet Singh, Pratham, Satya Rishi, Love Bhardwaj, Sushil Sandhu, Sukhwinder Singh, Deepak and other comedians.

Through their entertaining performances, witty punchlines and distinctive comic styles, the artists created an atmosphere filled with laughter and enthusiasm. The audience thoroughly enjoyed their acts, while the chief guests also appreciated the performers and their efforts to promote humour and entertainment.

The Devotional Dance Competition saw enthusiastic participation from students representing seven schools. Participants from Durga Public Shiksha Kendra, NSVM School, Bharatiya Vidya Mandir School, GGHS School, Dev Kids School, Trikuta Public School and Kidzee School presented captivating performances based on the glory and devotion of Maa Bhagwati.

The students impressed the audience with their colourful costumes, graceful movements and devotional presentations.

On the occasion, HasyaVyang Manch President Arun Sharma, Vice-President Rakesh Kumar, General Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Chairman Sham Pujari, Treasurer Honey and other members of the organisation honoured the participating comedians with momentos and cash awards.

Students who took part in the devotional dance competition were also presented with mementos and cash prizes. The programme was anchored by Kanika Sharma.

On the occasion, Hasya Vyang Manch President Arun Sharma announced that the organisation plans to conduct Maa Vaishno Devi Aarti for nine consecutive days at the main Fountain Chowk in Katra during Chaitra Navratri.