Hasnain Masoodi chairs meeting of Committee on Privileges

SRINAGAR, Oct 19: Justice ( Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, today chaired a meeting of the Committee on Privileges in the meeting hall of the J&K Legislative Assembly Secretariat to examine the Breach of Privilege notice given by Ali Mohammad Dar, MLA Chadoora against Sub Divisional Magistrate Chadoora, in accordance with procedures governing the privileges of the House.

The meeting was attended by Legislators Showkat Hussain Ganie, Khurshied Ahmad, Zafar Ali Khatana and Vijay Kumar.

Hasnain Masoodi, while reiterating the significance of parliamentary privileges and immunities available to the Members of the Legislative Assembly, said that a breach of privilege of a member is tantamount to a breach of the privilege of the House itself and has serious implications.

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The Chairman stressed that privileges are not personal perks but constitutional safeguards meant to ensure that the elected members can discharge their duties without fear or obstruction and any disrespect or non-cooperation by the officers undermines the authority of the Legislature.