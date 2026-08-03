Pushp Saraf

pushpsaraf@yahoo.com

There are two ways that the resignation of Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin on July 24 can be interpreted. One is that it is an unceremonious exit, as he has been compelled to quit one year and nine months ahead of the completion of his tenure. The other is that it underlines the relevance of the country's premier political outfit, the Awami League (AL), and its leader and former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, even in absentia. Shahabuddin is originally an AL leader and was elected to the highest post as a party nominee. He was a thorn in the side of the new rulers, who took over first as an interim government on August 5, 2024, and then as a duly elected dispensation in 2026, after forcing the exit of Hasina from her office as well as the country in a climax to massive student unrest described as the July Uprising.

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The departure of Shahabuddin snaps the only link that had survived between the AL and the country's ruling apparatus. Most officials perceived to have been close to Hasina during her 15-year rule have either been purged, sidelined, or subjected to judicial trial. Her party colleagues are being ruthlessly pursued, harassed, arrested, forced to flee the country, or made to face trial by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT). Such is the AL's influence, however, that it continues to haunt the government and the party's opponents. Even after vacating the official residence, Shahabuddin continues to face mounting pressure, with growing calls for his arrest and prosecution on charges of crimes against humanity. In the current context, those allegations stem from the killings of protesters during the July Uprising. The government, led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has so far dismissed these allegations against the former President, maintaining that there is no substance to them. Even so, the BNP was careful not to be seen shielding him: rather than defend him outright, it let his resignation stand, distancing itself from a figure tied to the AL.

It is too much of a coincidence that Shahabuddin has become a casualty in the wake of Hasina's announcement from New Delhi, where she is presently based, that she would return to the country in December and surrender before a court. Besides numerous ongoing cases, Hasina has already been sentenced to death by the ICT. Reports persist, despite Shahabuddin's denial, that while in London for medical treatment he had a telephonic conversation with Hasina before returning to Dhaka and tendering his resignation. The timing of the resignation left little doubt among many observers that the real trigger was political rather than medical, as cited by Shahabuddin in his resignation letter.

Shadow of the absent

These developments underline one home truth: the AL and its leader remain powerful enough to keep the present rulers uneasy. Hasina has set in motion one of the most consequential and volatile political moments with her plans for a voluntary homecoming, alongside other exiled party leaders, and her intended surrender before the courts. To return under a capital sentence awarded to her by the ICT on November 17, 2025 cannot be without reason. Her move comes even as attempts are underway to try the AL itself, as a party, before the ICT on charges of mass killings, the destruction of democracy, the dismantling of institutions, and the looting of the country's resources. Her strategy could be to legally challenge both her sentence and the moves against her party. Her presence on Bangladeshi soil would carry strong emotive appeal for millions, especially the families of the martyrs of 1971.

An observer has correctly summed up: "This dual framing - personal sacrifice and party revival - is the crux of the political risk. It is simultaneously a legal surrender, a symbolic act of defiance, and an organising strategy for a banned party trying to reassert relevance ahead of Bangladesh's electoral calendar."

The question, however, rankles in the minds of her sympathisers: will she be allowed to survive the death sentence in a friendless political environment? Her own government had virtually lost no time in carrying out ICT judgments against Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami (BJI) leaders, hanging about half of them. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman may personally find it difficult and the BNP too carries the bitter memory of what they believed was the ruthless oppression of the party, including its late leader and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. This is despite the fact that the BNP might like to use the AL's secular credentials against the fundamentalist BJI, which keeps gunning for its government.

For the time being, however, Hasina's announcement has served its purpose, whether her intention is to actually go back to Bangladesh or is just a carefully calculated trial balloon to gauge her opponents' response. Home Minister Salahuddin has declared more than once that there is no provision for surrender and that she will be arrested the moment she sets foot in the country. Nahid Islam, one of the leading figures of the July Uprising, has insisted that the death sentence should not merely remain on paper but be carried out. In his view, Hasina has forfeited any legal recourse, since the 30-day period available for filing an appeal has expired. He has demanded that she be taken into custody immediately upon her return, expressing confidence that the Supreme Court, "in the interest of complete justice", will uphold the ICT verdict and ensure it is carried out.

Capacity and influence

BJI chief Shafiqur Rahman remarked, with unmistakable irony, that "Hasina will never return", dismissing her announcement as little more than political theatre orchestrated from exile. His party portrayed the declaration as part of a larger political conspiracy rather than a genuine homecoming. Yet, paradoxically, few political forces have as much reason to want Hasina back in Bangladesh to face the consequences of the ICT verdict. For Jamaat, Hasina's return would carry an unambiguous sense of historical retribution.

Taken together, the responses of the government, the leaders of the July Uprising, and the Islamist opposition point to a remarkable convergence. Despite their differing political agendas, they appear united in one objective: to ensure that Hasina's return to Bangladesh marks not the revival of her political fortunes but the closing chapter of one of the country's most consequential political careers.

Within five days of Hasina's announcement, Tarique Rahman personally instructed the relevant authorities to intensify the ongoing crackdown on the AL and its affiliated organisations, including the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and the Jubo League (youth wing). He also directed officials to prevent members of these banned groups from engaging in activities that could undermine public safety or disrupt law and order. The very issuance of such a directive underscores the AL's enduring organisational capacity and influence, even under exceptionally adverse circumstances. That reality is likely to provide some comfort to Hasina as she approaches two years away from her homeland.