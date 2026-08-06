Hasina vows to return in Dec

NEW DELHI, Aug 5: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday declared that she is determined to return home in December to put the country on the "right track" as she is undeterred by the threat of imprisonment or a death sentence.

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Hasina made the remarks during an audio-only virtual press conference -- her first public media interaction since fleeing to India on August 5, 2024 in the face of a massive protest. Attendees were unable to see the former prime minister and heard only her voice.

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"I know, they may put me in jail or kill me," she said, adding "I will go back home to be with my people."

The Awami League leader also described India as a "great friend" of Bangladesh and said it always stood by her country in times of difficulty.

In her comments, Hasina delved into the prevailing political environment in her country and the challenges facing its people, asserting that her return is not about power but to put Bangladesh back on the track of development, secularism and prosperity.

"Whatever fate awaits me, I will return to Bangladesh to be with my people. I cannot stay away while my beloved countrymen are suffering," she said at the media interaction held at the Foreign Correspondents' Club.

"I may be detained, I may be sent to prison, they may frame me in fabricated cases but fear cannot decide my duty to the people. My life is beyond the calculations of personal safety," she said.

The former Prime Minister also ruled out any back-channel negotiations with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government on her return.

"I am not worried about my own future. I am worried about the future of Bangladesh. I want to return because the people deserve security, development, prosperity and peace," she added.

The former Prime Minister said that although she was "forced away" from her country, she was "never separated" from its people.

She said the people of Bangladesh deserve a state that protects them, an economy that gives them opportunity and democracy that gives them rights.

"My return and the return of the Awami League to the democratic process is not about power, it is to put Bangladesh on the right track. It is about reviving the country's path of development, progress, secularism and stability," she said.

"I want to return to Bangladesh with one purpose: to stand with the people," she said. (PTI)