DHAKA, Nov 24 : Ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina plans to return home on December 16, the day the country celebrates its victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War, her spokesperson Syed Mozammel Ali said on Tuesday.

Hasina, 79, has also asked the Bangladesh government to arrange her air travel from New Delhi on the national carrier, her spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement has triggered strong reactions in Dhaka with the government saying that she would be brought back "in handcuffs" and treated under the same laws applicable to any other convicted fugitive staying abroad.

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Hasina's spokesperson Ali said she had requested the necessary travel documents from the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi through communications sent by her lawyer on November 9 and 19.

"She has further indicated that her return will be on Bangladesh's Victory Day on December 16th, coinciding with the end of the Liberation War in 1971. Sheikh Hasina has insisted that she would return on the flag carrier of Bangladesh, Biman Airlines," Ali said in the statement shared with PTI.

"Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5, 2024, she now calls upon the Government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," he said.

Ali said the government had a responsibility to facilitate her return, alleging that she had been exiled in violation of the Constitution.

"Having exiled her contrary to the Constitution under such circumstances, it is now the responsibility of the Government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day on December 16," he said.

Hasina has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, following a student-led uprising that toppled her 15-year government. In November 2025, Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity over the 2024 crackdown on protesters.

Bangladesh has been seeking her extradition from India, while New Delhi has maintained that Dhaka's request is being examined through a legal process. The issue has emerged as a source of tension between the two countries, with Dhaka insisting that Hasina be returned under a bilateral extradition treaty.

She has rejected the charges and said she intends to return to Bangladesh and surrender before a court.

Her lawyers had earlier approached the Bangladesh mission in New Delhi seeking a fresh passport and national identity card to facilitate her return. The Bangladesh government rejected her request for fresh travel documents earlier this month, which triggered unrest in the country.

Hasina has repeatedly expressed her desire to return to Bangladesh, while acknowledging the risks involved. "I know that they may put me in jail or they may kill me, anything may happen, but still I have to go back," she told a gathering of journalists in New Delhi through an audio link on August 5.

India had enjoyed close relations with Hasina during her 15 years in power and hoped that the formation of a new government in Bangladesh would provide an opportunity to reset ties, which deteriorated sharply after her ouster.

However, since taking office in February, Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman is yet to visit India despite an invitation. He skipped the BRICS summit hosted by India in September.

Aminul Islam, the chief prosecutor of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal that sentenced Hasina to death, said it was "unreasonable" for a convicted fugitive to expect the government to arrange her return.

British journalist David Bergman, writing in The Daily Star newspaper, described Hasina's decision to seek a return as "clever politics", arguing that it would restore her political relevance and put the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government in a difficult position.

He said the move would allow Hasina to project an image of courage and "self-sacrifice" by appearing willing to face imprisonment or death, demonstrate solidarity with her Awami League party colleagues and supporters, and draw greater attention to the International Crimes Tribunal and her in absentia trial.

Bergman, who has written about Bangladesh for many years, argued that Hasina's return would create a dilemma for the BNP government, which would have to decide whether to carry out her death sentence or seek a way to avoid it.

Either course, he said, could carry serious political risks: executing her or keeping her in jail could trigger renewed Awami League protests, while sparing her could lead to demonstrations demanding her execution.

He also argued that her proposed return would put India in a difficult position, as Dhaka insists she be handed over under the bilateral extradition treaty.

Bergman's broader assessment was that both Dhaka and New Delhi may have reasons to avoid her return, since "Hasina inside Bangladesh is far more dangerous to the government than Hasina in Delhi". However, he concluded that her offer to return was "more likely genuine, not just a gesture".

On Tuesday, reacting to Hasina's spokesperson's statement about her return, Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said: "She (Hasina) can only be brought back in handcuffs or under strict surveillance."

"A distinction had to be drawn between what Hasina wanted and what could happen," he said.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said the government will treat Hasina in accordance with the same laws applicable to any other convicted fugitive staying abroad.

"The position of the Bangladesh government regarding Sheikh Hasina is the same as its position, under Bangladeshi law, regarding any other convicted person who has fled abroad," she said, adding that Hasina will be arrested wherever she enters Bangladeshi territory.

Bangladesh Prime Minister's Information and Broadcasting Advisor Zahed Ur Rahman said: "Whether Sheikh Hasina will come or not is not a matter to be discussed with her. The discussion will be with India."

"A serious criminal is in India along with her associates. She has been convicted. So, whether she will come or not, whether she will travel on Biman Bangladesh Airlines or their aircraft, or come on foot, and how she will be handed over - these matters will be discussed with India," he was quoted as saying by the Prothom Alo newspaper.

Jamaat-e-Islami, officially the main opposition party in Bangladesh, said their top leader Shafiqur Rahman was cutting short his Australia and Malaysia trips to return to Bangladesh for possible talks with PM Rahman.

The youth-led National Students Party (NCP) - an electoral ally of the Jamaat, whose leaders are among people who spearheaded the 2024 violent street protest leading to Hasina's ouster - said gallows would be readied for Hasina once she returned home.

"Tell her to come - we actually want her to return. If she returns, the gallows are ready for her," NCP's chief organiser Hasnat Abdullahh said. *PTI)