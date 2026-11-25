CHANDIGARH, Nov 24: The Haryana government will stock two lakh fish fingerlings using various waterlogged areas and suitable water bodies in each district of the state to boost fish production and create livelihood opportunities for fishermen and entrepreneurs.

Shyam Singh Rana, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Fisheries Minister, said that the initiative was launched at Jal Sagar in Budh Majra village of Yamunanagar district.

According to the minister, the initiative would not only boost fish production but also help conserve aquatic biodiversity and create new livelihood opportunities for local fishermen and entrepreneurs.

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Last year, 2 lakh fish fingerlings were stocked in Ballewala village.

The state government's objective is to make better use of available water resources, strengthen the fisheries sector and enhance the income of fish farmers, Rana said.

So far, 49,034 acres of water areas have been brought under fish farming, resulting in a fish production of 1.47 lakh metric tonnes. Additionally, 4,953 acres of saline-affected water area have been brought under white shrimp farming, he said, according to an official statement.

Rana further said that cold chain facilities with a combined capacity of approximately 4,300 tonnes and 18 fish feed mills have been established in the state. This year, three mobile water-testing laboratory vans have also been deployed to provide farmers with on-site soil and water testing facilities at their ponds.

He said that the government would establish two processing units in Karnal and Sirsa and construct two fish markets in Hisar and Faridabad. Centres of excellence would also be set up in Bhiwani and Sirsa districts.

The minister further stated that the Fisheries Department's budget has increased from approximately Rs 6.99 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 242.40 crore in 2026-27, reflecting the BJP government's commitment to the welfare of farmers.

He appealed to farmers across the state to pledge to conserve water and aquatic resources so that Haryana can achieve new milestones in the fisheries sector. (PTI)