Haryana invites applications for Good Governance Awards 2026; deadline November 25

PANHKULA, Nov 9: The Haryana Government on Monday invited applications from officers, employees and groups for the Good Governance Awards 2026, with submissions open until November 25 to recognise innovative initiatives aimed at improving administrative efficiency, transparency and public service delivery.

An official spokesperson said eligible applicants could submit their applications through their respective Heads of Departments on the official portal.

The scheme seeks to recognise contributions towards improving administrative processes, adopting new technologies, enhancing transparency and resolving public grievances through innovative initiatives. Such practices could also serve as models for other government departments, the spokesperson said.

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He urged all Heads of Departments to encourage deserving officers and employees to apply and ensure that their contributions received recognition.

The selected officers, employees and groups will be honoured on December 25 on the occasion of Good Governance Day.

(UNI)