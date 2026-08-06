Haryana govt will ensure no talented student is deprived of opportunities: CM

AMBALA, Aug 5 : Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that the state government is committed to ensuring that no talented student is deprived of opportunities due to a lack of resources.

He said that providing equal opportunities in education, ensuring transparency and recognising merit are among the government's highest priorities.

Today, every young person in Haryana can confidently say that success depends on hard work rather than unfair practices of "kharchi-parchi" (favouritism-corruption) which prevailed during the previous Congress regime, Saini said.

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He said that the state government has made the recruitment system completely transparent. Earlier, young people feared that nepotism and recommendations would outweigh their hard work. However, the present government has adopted a clear policy that everyone will get equal opportunities and selections will be made solely on the basis of merit. This has also strengthened the self-respect of youth belonging to poor and ordinary families, he said.

Respect for talent and transparency have become the identity of the new Haryana, he said, while addressing an event here.

He said that the youth will play the most significant role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.

A developed India will not be built solely through government schemes but through the dreams of students, research of young minds, hard work of athletes and the character of responsible citizens, he said.

Saini said that two different ideologies are competing in the country today. One is the ideology of Prime Minister Modi, which is focused on taking the nation forward and making India number one, and the other is the ideology of the Congress, which ruled the country for more than 55 years and remained focused only on the welfare of one family.

He said that during the Congress regime, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi discussed the issue of paper leaks in Parliament but did not have the courage to enact a law against it.

In contrast, Prime Minister Modi not only introduced a stringent law against paper leaks but also ensured its implementation, he said.

On the occasion, Saini honoured more than 250 students from over 70 schools who excelled in Class 10, Class 12 and various competitive examinations.

Congratulating the students along with their parents and teachers, he said that the honour is not only a recognition of the students' achievements but also a tribute to the sacrifices of parents and the dedication of teachers.

Saini said that the bright eyes of the students reflected the promising future of Viksit Bharat-Viksit Haryana.

Addressing the students, the chief minister said that while good marks are important, the biggest examination in life still lies ahead.

Marks create opportunities, but character builds identity. Degrees may help secure employment, but values earn respect, he said, and urged the youth to always remain connected with their parents, teachers, motherland and cultural values. (PTI)