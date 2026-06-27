Haryana Couple On The Run After Uttarakhand Murder Arrested In J&K's Reasi
Jammu, Jun 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a Haryana couple, wanted in a murder case registered in Uttarakhand, from Katra town in Reasi district and handed them over to Uttarakhand Police for further legal proceedings, an official said...
Jammu, Jun 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a Haryana couple, wanted in a murder case registered in Uttarakhand, from Katra town in Reasi district and handed them over to Uttarakhand Police for further legal proceedings, an official said on Saturday.
Dharambir, a resident of Sheikhpur village in Haryana's Hisar, along with his wife Jhanki Devi, had allegedly committed a murder in Uttarakhand on June 20 and subsequently fled to Jammu and Kashmir to evade arrest, a police spokesman said.
He said a local police team, acting on a tip off, located and apprehended them from a hotel in Katra.
The concerned police station in Uttarakhand was informed immediately and after completing legal formalities, both accused were handed over to them for further action, the spokesman said.