Haryana CM announces allotment of land for Lal Ded Cultural Centre

Highlights Kashmir’s contribution to Bharatvarsh

Excelsior Correspondent

GURUGRAM, Sept 20: The 705th Birth Anniversary celebration of Mata Lalleshwari (Lal Ded) was organised with great reverence and cultural enthusiasm at Bani Mandir Gaushala, Village Ghata, Gurugram.

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The day is also celebrated as Radha Ashtami and it had significance this time as it was held at Bani Gaushala where 1000 Cows are being taken care of. The Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, graced the occasion as the chief guest and paid heartfelt tribute to Mata Lalleshwari, recognising her profound spiritual and literary legacy.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasised the historical, cultural, spiritual, and intellectual contributions of Kashmir to Bharatvarsh. He highlighted the enduring relevance of Mata Lalleshwari's teachings and the importance of preserving and promoting Kashmir's rich civilisational heritage for future generations.

The Chief Minister appreciated the dedicated efforts of the Bani Mandir Gaushala Committee in organising the event and promoting cultural and spiritual awareness. He acknowledged the committee's contribution towards bringing the teachings and legacy of Mata Lalleshwari to a wider audience.

In a significant announcement, the Chief Minister declared the allotment of land for the development of a Lal Ded Cultural Centre. The proposed Centre will serve as a dedicated platform for Kashmiri Pandits to preserve, promote, and pass on their rich linguistic, religious, and cultural heritage to future generations. It will focus on preserving the Kashmiri language, traditional rituals, customs, and cultural practices, strengthening the connection of the community's younger generation with its ancestral heritage.

The Chief Minister received a warm and traditional welcome from children dressed in Kashmiri and Haryanvi attire, symbolising the cultural unity and shared heritage of the two regions. He was also welcomed by members of the Haryana Hindu Prakoshth and Gau Tirth, Shri Bani Mandir Gaushala.

The event was organised with the active efforts of Kashmiri Hindu Prakoshth organisers Ajay Pandita, Pankaj Dhar, Ankush Ambardar, Viren Dhar, Vikesh Trisal and Amit Raina, who contributed to the planning and execution of the commemorative programme.

A significant highlight of the event was the unveiling of a painting of Mata Lalleshwari, created by acclaimed artist Arti Koul.

During the programme, Raj Nehru, OSD to the Chief Minister, announced scholarships for deserving students, sponsored by the Utsav Foundation. The initiative reflects the commitment to supporting meritorious and deserving young individuals in pursuing their educational aspirations.

The Chief Minister also launched a new song dedicated to Mata Lalleshwari, created and performed by renowned singer and star Gajender Phogat, OSD to the Chief Minister.

In recognition of outstanding contributions to their respective fields, The Chief Minister honoured Yogeshwari Bhat, Dr. Alka Tyagi, Professor Rajneesh Mishra, and Major General S. K. Razdan (Posthumously). The event also featured the felicitation of young achievers.

It may be recalled that in connection with Mata Lalleshwari Jayanti week long celebrations were held by Kashmiri Pandits across the globe.