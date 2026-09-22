Haryana ATS Uncovers International Narco-Terror Network, 7 Arrested

PANCHKULA, Sept 22: The Haryana Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Tuesday said they have arrested seven accused who belong to Punjab after unearthing a case linked to an international narco-terrorism network.

Two cars, one motorcycle, one US-made pistol, one 30-bore pistol, 3 cash counting machines, 5 mobile phones, 12 live rounds and 529 grams of heroin have so far been recovered from the possession and at the instance of the accused.

This is the first case successfully solved by the ATS, the specialised agency within the CID department which was recently constituted.

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Superintendent of Police, Haryana ATS, Varun Singla said that a firing incident was reported at a Club in Panchkula in the early hours of September 13.

The police team reached the spot, initiated an investigation and collected evidence from the scene, he said here.

A young woman was injured in the firing incident and was provided medical treatment. An FIR was registered in the matter and investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, it came to light that five youths had arrived at the club in two separate vehicles. While consuming liquor at the club, they got into an argument over some issue, following which one of the accused took out a pistol from the vehicle and fired two rounds, injuring a young woman. The injured person was immediately admitted to hospital.

Singla said that seven accused have so far been arrested in this case. Of these, 3 accused were apprehended from the spot at the time of the incident, one was arrested from SAS Nagar in Punjab, and 3 others were arrested from Ludhiana.

All the accused arrested so far are from Punjab including Ferozepur and Ludhiana, Singla told reporters, while adding that they are aged between 20-25 years and most of them were unemployed.

A cash counting machine was also recovered at the disclosure of the accused.

During interrogation and technical investigation, important evidence emerged regarding the accused's links with an international narco-terror network.

The investigation revealed that some handlers of the network are based abroad, particularly in the United States, who provide the accused with accommodation, vehicles and money so that weapons, narcotics and drug money can be transported to locations specified by the handlers.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the Haryana police investigation was subsequently transferred to the Anti-Terrorist Squad.

Based on technical investigation, one of the accused involved in the firing was arrested on September 15. During the technical investigation conducted by the ATS, important leads were obtained regarding the network involved in supplying weapons.

Based on the investigation, an accused allegedly playing the role of an intermediary in the network was arrested from Ludhiana on September 19. The accused was produced before the court and police remand was obtained.

During police remand, 529 grams of heroin was recovered at the disclosure of the accused from a deserted location, where it had been concealed in his motorcycle. In addition, during a search of the accused's hideout, one 30-bore pistol, 3 live rounds and a cash counting machine were also recovered.

A separate case has been registered by the ATS regarding the recovery of the narcotic substance and further investigation has been initiated.

Based on information provided by the accused, action was also taken regarding his other associates and the second vehicle used in the incident.

Raids were conducted in Ludhiana, resulting in the recovery of a Scorpio vehicle, a cash counting machine and other important evidence. The mobile phones of all the accused have also been taken into police possession and technical analysis has been initiated.

SP Varun Singla said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were working for an international narco-terror network.

The network allegedly used local handlers to deliver consignments of narcotics, weapons and other objectionable material received across the border through drones to designated locations.

Vehicles and funds were provided to persons associated with the network for this purpose.

He said that the ATS is conducting an in-depth investigation into the entire supply chain of the network, financial trail, sources of weapons and narcotics, and contacts with handlers based abroad.

The mobile phones of the accused and other technical evidence are being analysed. Further arrests and recoveries are likely to be made as the investigation progresses. (PTI)