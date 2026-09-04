HarperCollins To Publish Sonia Gandhi’s Memoir ‘Belonging’

NEW DELHI, Sept 4: HarperCollins India on Friday announced that it will publish Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love" in India on November 10.

"One of the most anticipated political memoirs of our time, Belonging is a dramatic and deeply personal story of love, identity, duty and belonging, and offers a rare insider's view of India's journey," HarperCollins said in a statement.

There has been much speculation over the India publication of the Congress leader's much anticipated memoir. US-based Alfred A Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House, had said the book would be released worldwide on November 10.

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Following the announcement, Penguin Random House India said it had been keen to publish the book but there was an impasse over "a particular issue" during discussions.

The memoir, in which the reclusive Gandhi is expected to write about her childhood in post-war Italy, her marriage into the Nehru-Gandhi family, the assassination of her husband Rajiv Gandhi and her entry into politics, has attracted considerable attention ahead of its international publication.

PRHI is the Indian subsidiary/operating company of Penguin Random House (PRH), the global publishing group. (PTI)