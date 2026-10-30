JALANDHAR, Oct 29:

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and striker Sukhjeet Singh scored a brace each in front of the home crowd as India defeated a youthful China by 5-2 to register their second consecutive win at the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Thursday.

Sukhjeet (12th, 34th minutes) scored two fine field goals, while Harmanpreet (27th, 31st) converted two penalty corners for India. Jugraj Singh (47th) also found the net from a set piece for the hosts at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium.

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The Chinese scored both their goals from penalty corners converted by Peng Yang (26th) and Chongcong Chen (36th).

India had defeated Bangladesh by 13-0 in their tournament opener, while China lost by 4-5 against Asian Games silver medallist Malaysia 4-5 on Tuesday.

India will next play Japan on Friday, while China will be up against South Korea.

The Indians controlled the proceedings from the word go and made plenty of circle penetrations but failed to create any real opportunity till the 12th minute.

In the 12th minute, Jugraj's perfect scoop from the deep found a lonely Sukhjeet inside the Chinese circle, and the striker beautifully controlled the ball and lobbed it over Chinese goalkeeper Huanyu Wu to break the deadlock for India.

China had their first chance in the form of a penalty corner in the 18th minute but the Indian defence was up to the task and denied the visitors.

India then secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 20th minute but failed to utilise the chances as skipper Harmanpreet flicked wide from the second effort.

But credit must go to the youthful, inexperienced Chinese side as it thwarted numerous raids from the Indians before equalising in the 26th minute from a penalty corner.

Peng Yang perfectly converted their second penalty corner with a drag-flick to the right of Indian goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak to level the scores.

But a minute later, India restored their lead when Harmanpreet found the back of the net with a powerful low flick from the hosts' third penalty corner. (PTI)