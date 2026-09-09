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Home / Latest News / Harjeet Kour Appointed Director Finance In Skill Development Department

Harjeet Kour Appointed Director Finance In Skill Development Department

JAMMU, Sept 9: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed Harjeet Kour as Director Finance in the Skill Development Department against an available vacancy. Kour, who was awaiting orders of adjustment, was posted to the new position through an order...

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Daily Excelsior
01:32 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 9: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed Harjeet Kour as Director Finance in the Skill Development Department against an available vacancy.

Kour, who was awaiting orders of adjustment, was posted to the new position through an order issued by Financial Commissioner (ACS), Finance Department, Shailendra Kumar, in the interest of administration.

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