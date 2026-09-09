Harjeet Kour Appointed Director Finance In Skill Development Department
JAMMU, Sept 9: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed Harjeet Kour as Director Finance in the Skill Development Department against an available vacancy. Kour, who was awaiting orders of adjustment, was posted to the new position through an order...
JAMMU, Sept 9: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed Harjeet Kour as Director Finance in the Skill Development Department against an available vacancy.
Kour, who was awaiting orders of adjustment, was posted to the new position through an order issued by Financial Commissioner (ACS), Finance Department, Shailendra Kumar, in the interest of administration.
Advertisement
Advertisement