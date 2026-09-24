Haripriyaa Bharggav inaugurates Swarojgar Kendra in Bihar’s Lakhisarai to promote women’s empowerment and rural self-employment

Footwear manufacturing unit launched under Sanatan Sanskrutik Sangh’s rural development initiative to create livelihood opportunities for women and youth.

Lakhisarai [Bihar]: Smt. Haripriyaa Bharggav, National President of the Sanatan Sanskrutik Sangh (SSS), inaugurated a Swarojgar Kendra (self-employment centre) in Lakhisarai, Bihar, marking a significant step towards promoting rural livelihoods, women’s empowerment and skill development through locally driven employment opportunities.

Established under the organisation’s Total Village Development Programme (TVDP), the centre aims to create sustainable livelihoods by equipping women and young people with vocational skills while encouraging entrepreneurship and village-based economic activity.

Advertisement

The newly inaugurated centre houses a modern footwear and slipper manufacturing unit equipped with production machinery and training infrastructure. It will provide practical training and employment opportunities to local residents, enabling them to earn sustainable livelihoods.

The initiative also seeks to reduce the need for migration by creating local employment, supporting cottage industries and encouraging rural entrepreneurship. Designed as more than just a production facility, the centre combines skill development with economic empowerment. It is also expected to strengthen village-based enterprises, promote local manufacturing and contribute to the regional economy through value addition.

Commenting on the initiative, Smt. Haripriyaa Bharggav said, “The vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat can become meaningful only when every village has opportunities for dignified livelihoods. True empowerment begins when women and young people are equipped with the skills, confidence and opportunities to become economically self-reliant within their own communities. Every self-reliant village strengthens the foundation of a stronger India. Through initiatives like the Swarojgar Kendra, we hope to create sustainable livelihoods and promote inclusive development.”

The centre has been established in line with the vision of SSS Bharat, which advocates a Samruddha (economically prosperous), Samarth (capable) and Sanskrutik (culturally rooted) India. The initiative seeks to promote self-reliance by creating opportunities within villages rather than compelling people to migrate in search of employment.

It is guided by the three pillars of Sanatan Sanskrutik Sangh’s AASHAMA initiative, with ‘Aa’ representing aarthik evam aadhyatmik unnati (economic and spiritual prosperity), ‘Sha’ symbolising shaaririk sashaktata (physical well-being), and ‘Ma’ standing for maansik santulan avem vikas (mental balance and holistic development). Together, these principles seek to nurture self-reliant, culturally rooted and socially responsible villages.

The programme is designed to ensure that livelihood generation goes hand in hand with skill enhancement, confidence building and community development, particularly among women and young people.

Smt. Haripriyaa Bharggav believes that empowering women strengthens families and society, while equipping young people with employable skills contributes to sustainable rural development. The Swarojgar Kendra has therefore been designed to provide equal opportunities for women and men to participate in productive economic activity and build long-term financial independence.

Sanatan Sanskrutik Sangh plans to expand similar initiatives in other parts of the country with the objective of creating sustainable employment opportunities and strengthening local economies.

Officials said that as India continues to focus on inclusive growth and self-reliance, grassroots initiatives that combine skill development, local manufacturing and entrepreneurship can play an important role in creating resilient rural communities and improving economic opportunities.