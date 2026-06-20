Haridwar land scam: Dhami govt orders dismissal of ex-municipal chief, major penalty for then DM

DEHRADUN, Jun 19 : In a major administrative crackdown against corruption, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered strict action in the Haridwar Municipal Corporation land purchase scam, recommending dismissal of the then municipal commissioner and a major penalty for the then district magistrate, officials said on Friday.

According to an official statement, the chief minister has also approved the registration of criminal cases against 10 individuals, including senior officials and land sellers, following a detailed vigilance inquiry that established prima facie evidence of a criminal conspiracy and fraud causing financial loss to the civic body.

Under the state government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption, a recommendation has been forwarded to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for immediate dismissal of the then commissioner of Haridwar Municipal Corporation, Varun Chaudhary.

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Concurrently, then Haridwar district magistrate Karmendra Singh has been found guilty of gross negligence in discharging his official duties. The government has decided to impose a major punishment on him, and a formal recommendation has been sent to the DoPT for further action.

Both Chaudhary and Singh are IAS officers.

The chief minister has also directed that a censure entry be recorded against the then sub-divisional magistrate, Ajayveer Singh, alongside the withholding of his three salary increments.

The disciplinary measures follow an initial wave of actions on June 2 in which the state government suspended a total of 10 officials, including the two IAS officers and state civil services officer Ajayveer Singh, following a preliminary inquiry report by IAS Ranveer Chauhan in the last week of May. The service extension of two personnel was also terminated then.

According to official sources, the initial probe had revealed that the Haridwar Municipal Corporation bypassed established guidelines to purchase 2.3070 hectares of land near a garbage dump at Gram Sarai for an exorbitant Rs 54 crore, whereas its estimated market value was around Rs 15 crore. The land use of the said plot was changed from agricultural to commercial, which led its price to jump from Rs 15 crore to Rs 54 crore.

The transaction involved altering the land use from agricultural to commercial, which artificially inflated the price and caused a massive loss to the state exchequer, sources said.

Following the initial findings, the chief minister had directed the Vigilance Department to conduct a comprehensive probe, ordered a special audit of all municipal works executed during Varun Chaudhary's tenure, and ordered the cancellation of the tainted land deal.

The latest approval for criminal prosecution follows recommendations from the State Vigilance Committee headed by the chief secretary. The accused will face charges under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The officials named for criminal prosecution include Varun Chaudhary, then assistant town commissioner Ravindra Kumar Dayal, then tax superintendent Laxmikant Bhatt, then assistant engineer and in-charge executive engineer Anand Singh Mishran, then property clerk Vedpal, and then draftsman Dinesh Kandpal.

In addition to the officials, criminal cases will be registered against the land sellers and private individuals involved, identified as Suman Devi, Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Yadav, and Sujit Kumar Singh.

Chief Minister Dhami reiterated that there will be no compromise on corruption, emphasising that transparency, accountability and public interest remain paramount in governance, and strict action will continue against those found guilty. (PTI)