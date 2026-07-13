Hari Prabhu Sanstha organizes pension distribution, medical camp

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 12: Hari Prabhu Sanstha organized its monthly social welfare programmes today at Ashray, Nagrota Gujroo.

On this occasion widow pensions were distributed among the beneficiaries and scholarships were also distributed among the deserving students to encourage and support their educational aspirations.

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A free eye camp was conducted by Dr. Ankur Goel (Eye Specialist) while a free orthopedic camp was conducted by renowned Dr. Kanav Padha (Orthopedic Specialist).

About 135 patients got eye consultations and 89 patients benefited from orthopedic consultations.

The camps received support from KLSM Rotary Eye & ENT Hospital, Billawar.

On this occasion, distinguished doctors were welcomed on behalf of the Sanstha by Sansar Chand Gupta, president, Anil Sharma and Kuldeep Gupta.

The Sanstha expressed heartfelt gratitude to both doctors and KLSM Rotary Eye & ENT Hospital, Billawar for their dedicated service in the remote region.