Hardiwar: Trash boom interceptor to be installed in Ganga ahead of Ardh Kumbh 2027

DEHRADUN, Nov 11: A trash boom interceptor will be installed in the Ganga River in Haridwar ahead of the Ardh Kumbh 2027 to prevent solid waste from polluting the river, officials said.

Over 100 metric tonnes of waste were removed from the Ganga during the 18-day closure of the Upper Ganga Canal this year, the Haridwar district administration said.

The technology, currently being used in hydropower projects in Uttarakhand, will be deployed in the Ganga for the first time in the state. The interceptor will be a permanent installation and is proposed to be set up at Amrapur Ghat and Jatwara Ghat, officials added. (Agencies)